A smoother ride coming to southbound I-5 in Clark County this summer

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

Plan ahead to avoid significant delays during peak travel times

WOODLAND – Travelers along Interstate 5 will soon say goodbye to cracks, ruts and potholes and hello to a smoother ride in northern Clark County.

Beginning Tuesday, July 6 the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Granite Construction Company, will start work to rehabilitate a nearly 2-mile stretch of southbound I-5 between Woodland and La Center.

“Rehabilitating our existing infrastructure isn’t exciting work, but it’s critical,” said Mike Briggs, WSDOT project engineer. “Between cracks, rutting and potholes, the concrete panels along this section of highway have seen better days. While folks may experience travel delays this summer, preserving our roadways helps to ensure we keep people, goods and services moving along this important interstate.”

Work on this $7.6 million project will start with grinding the top layer of asphalt off sections of the highway. Crews working on the project will then remove and replace several cracked and broken concrete panels underneath the driving surface. They will also repair sections of damaged concrete panels, then overlay the full width of the freeway with new asphalt pavement.

What to expect during construction?