SR 14 preservation work between Wood Creek and Alderdale Road in Klickitat County begins next week

Work to resurface nearly 18 miles along this scenic highway begins July 6

KLICKITAT – People who use State Route 14 just east of Goldendale should plan ahead for daytime delays as work to resurface a nearly 18-mile stretch of the highway starts next week.

On Tuesday, July 6, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Granite Construction Company, will do some much-needed repair work to preserve a section of the highway along SR 14. They will resurface the road and apply a watertight bond.

“Because of wear and tear and weather, this section of the highway isn’t in great shape – there’s a fair amount of cracking, rutting and deterioration,” said Mike Briggs, WSDOT project engineer. “This work extends the life of the highway, smooths the roadway surface and reduces the need for costly maintenance and emergency repairs and closures.”

To resurface the road, Granite Construction Co. will use a chip-sealing treatment made of liquid asphalt and crushed rock or “chips.”

Construction details:

Intermittent daytime single lane closures with flaggers and pilot car in both directions of the highway, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Expect delays of up to 20 minutes

Travelers should watch for flaggers and follow a pilot car through the work zone. Bicyclists will be transported through the work zone when workers are present and motorcyclists should use extreme caution due to loose gravel on the roadway.

Once resurfacing has cured, crews will stripe and add pavement reflectors set into the surface of the roadway, which hold up to winter weather and snow plowing better than reflectors installed on top of the pavement.

As with any highway construction project, travelers must exercise caution. Traveling at slower speeds decreases the chance of damage from rocks that may be thrown up from other vehicles. Please be patient when traveling in work zones and drive at the posted construction speed limit to ensure your safety and the safety of highway workers. It's also the law. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones. Obeying warning signs and flagging personnel instructions benefits all those who share the roadway.

This $2.2 million dollar project is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.