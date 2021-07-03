Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,904 in the last 365 days.

Eligible Minnesota organizations offering volunteer taxpayer assistance services can apply for state grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering a total of $1,450,000 in grant funds to eligible organizations that offer volunteer taxpayer assistance services for fiscal year 2022-2023.

This grant provides qualifying eligible organizations with technology, supplies, and other resources they need to prepare and file accurate, timely tax returns for the communities they serve.

The goals of the fiscal year 2022- 2023 grant are to encourage organizations to:

  • Increase multilingual volunteers at free tax preparation sites throughout Minnesota
  • Expand the availability of free tax preparation services

“Volunteer taxpayer assistance sites provide valuable services to communities across our state,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “This grant money is an important tool for these organizations by helping them provide access to free tax preparation services for Minnesotans including those in diverse and underserved communities.”

The department is now accepting proposals for the grant. Grant information and application instructions are available on our website.

Proposals are due Friday, July 30, 2021, and will be scored based on the need for funds, the impact the funds will make, and the performance of the applying non-profit.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.

You just read:

Eligible Minnesota organizations offering volunteer taxpayer assistance services can apply for state grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.