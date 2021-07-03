Eligible Minnesota organizations offering volunteer taxpayer assistance services can apply for state grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering a total of $1,450,000 in grant funds to eligible organizations that offer volunteer taxpayer assistance services for fiscal year 2022-2023.

This grant provides qualifying eligible organizations with technology, supplies, and other resources they need to prepare and file accurate, timely tax returns for the communities they serve.

The goals of the fiscal year 2022- 2023 grant are to encourage organizations to:

Increase multilingual volunteers at free tax preparation sites throughout Minnesota

Expand the availability of free tax preparation services

“Volunteer taxpayer assistance sites provide valuable services to communities across our state,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “This grant money is an important tool for these organizations by helping them provide access to free tax preparation services for Minnesotans including those in diverse and underserved communities.”

The department is now accepting proposals for the grant. Grant information and application instructions are available on our website.

Proposals are due Friday, July 30, 2021, and will be scored based on the need for funds, the impact the funds will make, and the performance of the applying non-profit.

