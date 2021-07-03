Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins 23-state Coali­tion Sup­port­ing the Defense of State Laws by Attor­neys General

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 23-state amicus brief, urging the United States Supreme Court to reverse the disturbing decision by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that barred the Kentucky Attorney General from defending a state law that prohibits the gruesome abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which involves dismembering an unborn child in the womb, while still alive. The Sixth Circuit’s ruling imperils the democratic process because it empowers other state officials to strategically surrender lawsuits challenging state laws that they disagree with.  

“If attorneys general are prohibited from intervening on the states’ behalf to defend our laws, how do we defend the interest of the state we are elected to represent?” Attorney General Paxton asked in a statement. “Dismemberment abortions are gruesome and inhumane, and it is troubling that a court would block a state’s authority to protect the lives of unborn children from such a barbaric practice.” 

Read the full amicus brief here

