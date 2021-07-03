Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pax­ton Com­mends Leg­is­la­ture for Mak­ing Texas First State to Penal­ize Buy­ing Sex with a Felony

Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on the passing of HB 1540, the Human Trafficking Prevention Taskforce’s omnibus bill which creates a separate offense for buying sex and raises to the level of a state jail felony the penalty for buying sex from an adult.

“Texas is the first in the country to punish sex buyers with felonies, which is a substantial step towards curbing the demand for commercial sex,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Human trafficking is modern day slavery – targeting vulnerable men, women and children in our communities. I commend our legislature for passing laws that fight this inexcusable offense.”

Read the bill here.

