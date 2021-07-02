Zebra mussels confirmed in Roe Mine Pit in Crow Wing County (published July 2, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Roe Mine Pit, near Riverton in Crow Wing County.

A property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels in Roe Mine Pit, which is a 24-acre lake with a public access. Roe Mine Pit is less than 100 feet across Rowe Road from Little Rabbit Lake, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2006.

Zebra mussels are transported over land by human activity, and it is up to people to prevent the spread. It’s an important reminder to follow the state’s invasive species laws:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.