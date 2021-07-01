Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,907 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Child Nutrition Launches CNPWeb for School Year 2022

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition is excited to announce that we are moving over to a new program, CNPWeb, which will replace NEO for all School Nutrition functions.

CNPWeb will streamline the claiming, ordering, annual application and review process for all of our child nutrition programs. The system will go live in July 2021 at which time each district will need to submit their annual Sponsor Application and Site Information Sheets for approval.

Superintendents will have permissions to approve the monthly claim for reimbursement. However, if you wish to delegate another person as the Approving Officer, the Superintendent must email Pamela.Partridge@maine.gov to make this request.

For technical assistance and questions please contact Pam Partridge at Pamela.Partridge@maine.gov or (207) 624-6843 the Child Nutrition Team at child.nutrition@maine.gov, or (207) 624-6842.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Child Nutrition Launches CNPWeb for School Year 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.