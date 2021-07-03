Global Pandemic Causes Average Cost of the Funeral and Caskets To Rise Up by Up to 30% from Year 2020

The price of a funeral in the US is continuously rising year after year. One of the main reasons for the continuous rise in pricing for funerals in the US is the rising average cost of funeral merchandise like caskets or coffins.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, USA , July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to almost all merchandise being manufactured overseas these days, the global materials shortage and a big spike in cost of transportation have led to a sharp rise in funeral expenses since last year. The average funeral products, like caskets and coffins, are at least 20% to 30% more expensive in 2021 than in 2020. There are also no signs that the rise in prices will slow down; In fact, these days many funeral homes and funeral casket companies experience shortage in the funeral products, there are signs that, if anything, the price for an average funeral will go up further.

While many assume that as the COVID-19 crisis starts receding and everything starts opening up, factories and supply centers open and try to work normally, average costs on most everyday used goods keep rising, and funeral products are not an exception. In the last 10 years, average funeral costs went up more than 100%, and the pandemic situation made everything even vorse. The data does not suggest that prices are going down, at least not anytime soon. Even if the COVID-19 crisis recedes, any decrease in pricing will probably be over the next several months, if not a few years.

“The average cost of a funeral is around $7-10k, including burial, embalming, transfer of remains, and service fee etc.,” said a representative of Trusted Caskets company. It is an increase of around 20% at least. So, to put things into context, between 2014 and 2019, funeral prices gradually increased by 6.4%, according to data from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), but these price changes are widely different from State to State.

“Today, funerals are more expensive than they ever were before. In fact, we’d say at least 20% more expensive in our experience. Despite us offering funeral caskets at discounted prices, the market does affect our pricing significantly, which is why people see an increase in casket prices at every US funeral home or casket supplier. Even then, we still do our best to maintain the affordable price level, so people can save some money. We use numerous strategies which help lower the average cost of a casket for our clients.” Said a representative for Trusted Caskets.

He added, “He added, “Not only do we price our caskets lower than what you can find elsewhere, but we also add value in the way of free delivery within 1-2 days within California, Nevada and Arizona. However, we deliver caskets across the US. The pricing mainly depends on what caskets you choose; we offer metal, wood, oversized and cremation caskets to choose from.”

Year after year Trusted Caskets offers a myriad of funeral casket types, which is available for the general public at wholesale prices. Some caskets can be up to 80% cheaper than what people can get at funeral homes. All funeral products available are made from high-quality materials, ensuring satisfied clients across the country. Customers can choose from various casket types ranging from stainless steel and wood to many other options in between.

