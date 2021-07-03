Amerisleep Announces Its Fourth of July “Say Goodbye to Sleepless Nights” Summer Sale

Amerisleep has announced steep discounts of up to 30% on mattresses and hundreds of dollars across dozens of accessories. Experts believe discounts alone make summer the best time of year to buy a new mattress.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, USA, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are bombarded with discounts on everything from iPads to mattresses. However, mattresses are one of the most marked-down products sold in the week leading up to the 4th of July celebration. The Fourth of July mattress sales by major brands like Amerisleep, manufacturer of various award-winning products, can help buyers save up to a whopping 30% along with free accessories of up to $239, with the purchase of any mattress costing $3000. Furthermore, buyers can save another 15% to 25% on a couple of select bedding and related accessories.

Amerisleep is a brand that’s best known for its innovative products since 2010. The company’s highly-rated hybrid mattresses, latex mattress and memory foam mattresses amongst a few other sleep-enhancing beddings and accessories are generally priced competitively.

The company’s use of unique technologies like Bio-Pur® foam, the HIVE® support system, specially-designed pocketed coils, and an ultra-breathable cover has continued to help users get good sleep while maintaining proper posture. The products help users get a deeper, more comfortable sleep, greatly benefiting from good spinal alignment and pressure relief.

Readers can find out more about Amerisleep’s product line and avail the latest albeit temporary 4th of July discounts by visiting the brand’s official website at: www.amerisleep.com.

“At Amerisleep, we have a line of innovative accessories, including our dual-sided Dual Comfort Pillow (which is firm on one side and soft on the other). Amerisleep’s Recover+ Comforter uses far-infrared technology to promote deeper sleep as well,” said a company representative.

“When shopping for Amerisleep’s products, most customers qualify for 0% financing. Payment terms range from 6 weeks to 18 months with no interest at all. Shoppers can also rest assured knowing all mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial, a 20-year warranty, free delivery, and free returns within continental America.”

Customers can purchase online or at any of their 12 mattress store locations in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Oregon to take advantage of these mattress sales.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep was founded in 2010 to provide customers with a high-performance, eco-friendly mattress that was made in America yet affordable. Since then, the company has instigated a revolution in the mattress industry, working with partners to introduce innovative new products and a unique foam manufacturing process. Amerisleep’s mattresses are made from breathable, eco-friendly and responsible Bio-Pur® material, assuring a good night’s sleep at an affordable price.

Website: http://www.amerisleep.com

Name: Stacy Liman Organization: Amerisleep Address: 7167 E. Rancho Vista Drive, Suite #137 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 USA Phone: (800) 500-4233