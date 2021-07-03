(Route 352) Edgmont Avenue over I-95 to Reopen Today Following Bridge Rehabilitation in the City of Chester

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge that carries Route 352 (Edgmont Avenue) over Interstate 95 in the City of Chester, Delaware County, will be reopen at 11:30 AM today following its rehabilitation under a project to repair eight bridges over I-95 and CSX Railroad the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The bridge had been closed since early April 2021 for repair work.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor rehabilitated the multi-span, steel girder bridges on Potter Street, Madison Street, Upland Street, Melrose Avenue, Chestnut Street, Edgmont Avenue, and the Crosby Street and Walnut Street pedestrian structures. The contractor also improved the southbound I-95 exit ramp at Chestnut Street.

In addition to the bridge and ramp improvements, crews repaired Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street; reconstructed curbs and sidewalks; milled and resurfaced the streets; installed a new traffic signal at Chestnut Street and Morton Avenue; upgraded the traffic signal at Morton Avenue and 7th Street; and reconstructed Morton Avenue from 7th Street to 4th Street to lower the road under the Amtrak overpass to increase vertical clearance.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in late July 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

