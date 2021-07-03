​I-95 Daytime Lane Closure for Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 motorists will experience a right lane closure in both directions between the Broad Street and Enterprise Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, July 7, through Friday, July 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

