Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia Counties

07/02/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia counties will be restricted for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Bucks County

Monday, July 5, through late July, Sunday through Friday evenings, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. Business 1 (Lincoln Highway) between South Bucks Town Road and Tyburn Road in Middletown and Falls townships for milling and paving operations.

Chester County

Tuesday, July 6, though Sunday, July 11, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between the Route 796 Interchange and the Glenn Willow Road Overpass in Penn and London Grove townships for milling and paving operations; and

Tuesday, July 6, through Friday, July 9, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Zook Road in West Fallowfield and West Sadsbury townships and Atglen Borough, Chester County for milling operations.

Philadelphia

Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 30, weekdays, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Market Street between 7th Street and Front Street for milling, paving and line striping operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

###