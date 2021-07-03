Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 6

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 6, 2021.

State

Routes

 Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 1011 Center Rd/ E. Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110-310

Oakland,Concord,

Fairview, Donegal

 Edge Patching W-F
SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds T
SP 04 Portersville Stockpile Worth Maint. of Grounds W
SR 0008 William Flynn Hwy—seg 10-890 Butler Veg. Control/ mowing TH
SR 2008

Mushroom Mine Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:

 724-284-8800

 Winfield Shoulder work T
SR 2010

Winfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:

 724-284-8800

 Winfield Shoulder work W-TH
SR 0356

North Pike Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:

 724-284-8800

 Winfield/Buffalo Shoulder work TH-F
SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement T-W
SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement TH-F
SR 2014 McQuistion Rd Butler Patching        T-F
SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570 Washington/Venango Paving T-F
SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50-20 Adams Drain pipe replacement T-F
SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10 Jackson Bridge Maint. repair joints T-F
SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching T-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.

