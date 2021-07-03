Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 6
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1011
|Center Rd/ E. Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110-310
|
Oakland,Concord,
Fairview, Donegal
|Edge Patching W-F
|SP 01
|Butler Stockpile
|Butler
|Maint. of Grounds T
|SP 04
|Portersville Stockpile
|Worth
|Maint. of Grounds W
|SR 0008
|William Flynn Hwy—seg 10-890
|Butler
|Veg. Control/ mowing TH
|SR 2008
|
Mushroom Mine Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder work T
|SR 2010
|
Winfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield
|Shoulder work W-TH
|SR 0356
|
North Pike Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL:
724-284-8800
|Winfield/Buffalo
|Shoulder work TH-F
|SR 2018
|Sarver Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement T-W
|SR 2015
|Monroe Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement TH-F
|SR 2014
|McQuistion Rd
|Butler
|Patching T-F
|SR 0038
|Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570
|Washington/Venango
|Paving T-F
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 50-20
|Adams
|Drain pipe replacement T-F
|SR 0528
|Lindsay Rd—seg 10
|Jackson
|Bridge Maint. repair joints T-F
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 10-100
|Cherry
|Patching T-TH
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.