Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 6

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 6, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1011 Center Rd/ E. Slippery Rock Rd—seg 110-310 Oakland,Concord, Fairview, Donegal Edge Patching W-F SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds T SP 04 Portersville Stockpile Worth Maint. of Grounds W SR 0008 William Flynn Hwy—seg 10-890 Butler Veg. Control/ mowing TH SR 2008 Mushroom Mine Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder work T SR 2010 Winfield Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield Shoulder work W-TH SR 0356 North Pike Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-8800 Winfield/Buffalo Shoulder work TH-F SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement T-W SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement TH-F SR 2014 McQuistion Rd Butler Patching T-F SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570 Washington/Venango Paving T-F SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50-20 Adams Drain pipe replacement T-F SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10 Jackson Bridge Maint. repair joints T-F SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching T-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.