Resurfacing Project Continues Next Week in Athens Township and Athens Borough, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project continues next week on Route 199 in Athens Township and Athens Borough, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, July 6 the contractor, Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. will continue work on a resurfacing project from approximately 300-feet northwest of the intersection with Route 220 in Athens Township to the intersection with South Main Street in Athens Borough. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.

Bishop Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $692,000 resurfacing project, which includes base repairs, milling and paving, bridge deck epoxy overlays, line painting, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

