PennDOT Encouraging Feedback on Route 352 (Middletown Road) and U.S. 1 Improvement Project in Middletown Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Virtual Open House Plans Display for the Route 352 (Middletown Road) and U.S. 1 Improvement Project in Middletown Township, Delaware County. The purpose of this project is to reduce crashes and congestion, improve access management and pedestrian accommodation, reduce existing facility deficiencies and improve roadway network operational efficiency along U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) at and around the interchange with Route 352 (Middletown Road).

PennDOT has developed conceptual design alternatives working with FHWA, the Delaware County Planning Commission, and Middletown Township officials. The Virtual Open House will be available from July 2, through August 15. We encourage the public to review the information and videos available on the project website to learn more about the proposed improvements and alternatives that are being considered. PennDOT is also asking for your feedback on the proposed alternatives by clicking the “Provide Your Input” tab.

Under this project, PennDOT will improve safety and reduce congestion at the Cloverleaf Interchange between U.S. 1 and Route 352 (originally constructed in 1939) at the terminus of the Media Bypass Interchange (U.S. 1) with Baltimore Pike (originally constructed in 1958). The project also includes major improvements to the adjoining roadway network comprised of Baltimore Pike, Route 352 (Middletown Road), and Route 452 (Pennell Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

