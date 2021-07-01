Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 5700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:52 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Emerson Morales, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

