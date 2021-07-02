Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 17th Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. 

 

At approximately 6:57 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 46 year-old Joseph Ogundoju, of no fixed address.

 

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 40 year-old Herbert Smallwood, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The investigation also revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

