MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

June 21, 2021 to June 28, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 21, 2021, through Monday, June 28, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 32 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Joselito Ramos, of Boyds, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-083-924

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Glenn Bass, Jr., of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Threat to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 21-084-086

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Charles Edward Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-084-102

A Ruger Security 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Aaron Williams, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-084-146

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Devon Lamond Hudson, of Southwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Control substance in Schedule I, II and Narcotics in Schedule III, IV, V, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-084-164

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Ord Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-084-176

A Winchester 21 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Forest Lane, Northwest. CCN: 21-084-320

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Dominique Jermaine Hayes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-084-376

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P 1522 .22 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 37 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Damingo Malik Dockery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 21-084-723

A Taurus PT-140 G2 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-084-924

Thursday, June 24, 2021

A Ruger SP-101 .357 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of P Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kenneth Edwin Garris, of Southeast, D.C., for Parole Violation (Warrant), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-085-136

A Para Ordnance P10-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Shawn Antonio Philips, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-085-339

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kearstein Whitefield, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-085-387

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 21-085-459

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Anthony Clayton Crawford, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding, National Firearms, Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-085-514

A Cobray M-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Roderick Carl Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-085-587

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-085-599

Friday, June 25, 2021

An IWI Masada 9 ORP 9mm caliber handgun and a Stoeger Industries STR-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of I Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Delonte Andre Hill, of Southwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Alonte Everette Wilkinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-085-874

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Delante Thompson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-086-040

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-086-077

Sunday, June 27, 2021

A Springfield Arms XD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Evander Briscoe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-086-672

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-087-127

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Keenan Orlando Malik, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-087-184

Monday, June 28, 2021

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-087-461

A Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun and a German Sports Guns 1911 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Leon Delmonquae Gray, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-087-600

A Marlin 99M1 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4800 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-087-609

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-087-660

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Derrick Dion Gladden, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-087-735

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###