Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the 1100 Block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim from behind while they were entering their vehicle at the listed location. The suspects brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, 18 year-old James Borum, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.