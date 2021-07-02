Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 6500 Block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the 6500 block of Piney Branch Road, Northwest.

At approximately 1:14 pm, the suspect approached the victim, seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect opened the door to the vehicle, snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. The credit card that was taken in this offense was used at a local business.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/a-XtG_OlSVQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.