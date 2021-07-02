Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Bryant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the 100 Block of Bryant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:57 am, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene and was later apprehended by responding units.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

