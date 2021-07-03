Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent, Unlawful Restraint, & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21A302121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2021 at 2327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Perry Hill Road, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent, Unlawful Restraint, & False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Shane Salls

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Perry Hill Road, Waterbury. Vermont State Police responded to the scene. Upon initial investigation, a female at the scene was reported to be the operator of the vehicle and Salls was reported to be the passenger of the vehicle. Both the female and Salls were transported to the Hospital. Further investigation during the following weeks revealed probable cause that Salls was operating the vehicle at the time the crash occurred. The female also reported Salls had grabbed her and placed her in the vehicle against her will after she exited the vehicle due to a verbal argument. The female advised Salls did not have consent to operate her vehicle. Upon completion of the investigation, Salls was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

