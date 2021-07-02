Barre Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials

CONTACT: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802 828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Connor Frazier, 33, of Barre, Vermont, was arraigned yesterday on fourteen felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials and one felony count of Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry Law, and two misdemeanor counts of False Information to a Police Officer. The charges brought against Mr. Frazier are the result of a criminal investigation—including the execution of residential and online data search warrants—conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the South Burlington Police Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations referred this matter to the VT-ICAC Task Force when it determined that a person under investigation and located in New York City had distributed multiple images of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” to a Kik user located in Vermont. Pursuant to its own investigation, including the execution of residential and online data search warrants, the VT-ICAC Task Force determined that Mr. Frazier was the recipient of the child sexual abuse materials sent through the Kik social media platform, and that additional images of child sexual abuse materials were possessed within his Google account. Additionally, during the execution of a search warrant this morning, it was determined that Mr. Frazier had failed to report his actual residential address in Barre to the Vermont Department of Public Safety and was non-compliant with Vermont’s Sex Offender Registry Law, which he was required to comply with based upon a 2006 conviction for Possession of Child Pornography that occurred in Washington County.

Mr. Frazier pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge Robert Bent presiding, set bail at $45,000 and ordered conditions of release which prohibit Mr. Frazier’s access to minors, the internet, and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The VT-ICAC Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: July 2, 2021