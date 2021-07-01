Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,814 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Public Comment Period - Proposed Rulemaking for Adoption of California Vehicle Emission Standards

The District is proposing to adopt the California Low-Emissions Vehicle III (CA-LEV III) standards and compliance requirements for vehicles of model year (MY) 2025 and beyond that are bought, sold, and registered in the District of Columbia, pursuant to the requirements of the Clean Cars Act of 2008 (the Act). CAA permits the state of California to apply for a waiver to implement its own standards for motor vehicles, provided that they are at least as stringent as the federal standards. Currently, California has a waiver to set its own vehicle emission standards for criteria pollutants through model year 2025.  Section 177 of the CAA  authorizes any State with an approved non-attainment State Implementation Plan (SIP) to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) to choose between maintaining the federal standards or adopting the California emission standards for motor vehicles.  

Comments on the rule proposal are due by July 19, 2021 and can be sent to [email protected]

Full details are in the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking document attached below.

You just read:

Notice of Public Comment Period - Proposed Rulemaking for Adoption of California Vehicle Emission Standards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.