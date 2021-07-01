Notice of Public Comment Period - Proposed Rulemaking for Adoption of California Vehicle Emission Standards

The District is proposing to adopt the California Low-Emissions Vehicle III (CA-LEV III) standards and compliance requirements for vehicles of model year (MY) 2025 and beyond that are bought, sold, and registered in the District of Columbia, pursuant to the requirements of the Clean Cars Act of 2008 (the Act). CAA permits the state of California to apply for a waiver to implement its own standards for motor vehicles, provided that they are at least as stringent as the federal standards. Currently, California has a waiver to set its own vehicle emission standards for criteria pollutants through model year 2025. Section 177 of the CAA authorizes any State with an approved non-attainment State Implementation Plan (SIP) to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) to choose between maintaining the federal standards or adopting the California emission standards for motor vehicles.

Comments on the rule proposal are due by July 19, 2021 and can be sent to [email protected].

Full details are in the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking document attached below.