DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: STATE ANNOUNCES THE REVISION AND UPDATE OF THE HAWAI’I 2050 SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

Newsroom Posted on Jul 2, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is pleased to announce the launch and update of the “Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan: Charting a Course for the Decade of Action” to serve as the State’s climate and sustainability strategic action plan for the 2021-2030 decade.

“The people of the State of Hawaiʻi have long understood the challenges of our finite resources and the importance of co-existing with our ʻāina,” said Gov. David Ige. “We are witnessing rising sea level, temperature rise and a decrease in precipitation. These climate change hazards require long-term sustainability planning and coordination to guide strategic implementation.”

To ensure that the plan reflects a sustainable and achievable vision, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is renewing the Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan for the decade ahead. The revised plan will guide the coordination and implementation of Hawaiʻi’s sustainability and climate adaptation goals, principles, and policies (per Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes §226-65). It will also provide recommendations for a sustainable and resilient economic recovery for Hawaiʻi.

“Through the Statewide Sustainability Program’s community outreach, the updated Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan integrates the vision of the State’s communities and provides comprehensive focus areas, strategies, and recommended actions to guide the Hawai‘i’s sustainable economic recovery,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live and work, and Hawaiʻi’s economic recovery must reflect these changes while incorporating our sustainability goals for a resilient future.”

The update of the Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan included several virtual statewide information sharing sessions, public surveys, and stakeholder engagement that provided opportunities for participants to share their perspectives on Hawaiʻi’s ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, both within their community and statewide. These extensive outreach sessions collected statewide feedback regarding ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, gaps in existing policies and efforts, and recommended actions that the government, organizations, communities, and individuals can take to achieve the plan’s goals over this decade.

“The State of Hawaiʻi has a strong record in the planning, coordination, and implementation of our many sustainability goals. We have strong political will and a shared vision to prepare for, adapt to, and protect our homes, communities, and way of life from the many climate change challenges facing our islands,” said Danielle Bass, state sustainability coordinator. “This revised Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan will align Hawaiʻi’s strong momentum and provide recommendations and a vision to achieve a sustainable and climate resilient future for our islands during this Decade of Action.”

The Hawaiʻi 2050 Sustainability Plan: Charting a Course for the Decade of Action (2020-2030) is available online at https://hawaii2050.hawaii.gov and on the State of Hawaiʻi’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s website.

# # #

About the State of Hawaiʻ i Office of Planning and Sustainable Development

The State of Hawaiʻi’s Office of Planning and Sustainable Development is a state agency, administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), that gathers, analyzes and provides information to the governor to assist in the overall analysis and formulation of state policies and strategies. Its purpose is to: (1) provide central direction and cohesion in the allocation of resources and effectuation of state activities and programs; and (2) effectively address current or emerging issues and opportunities. The office works closely with local, state and federal government agencies; the University of Hawai‘i; and various community stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

About the Statewide Sustainability Program

The Statewide Sustainability Program is a new division within the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Planning. The Statewide Sustainability Program is a newly created program, established to assist the State of Hawaiʻi to “develop, organize, and promote policies and programs that assist in the meeting of Hawaiʻi’s numerous sustainability and climate policies and goals.” See Act 45, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2020. For more information, visit https://planning.hawaii.gov/sustainability