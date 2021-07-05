Demand for Online Learning Remains Strong in Unpredictable Pandemic Further Education Market

John Jackson, President & CEO

LINKS Institute launches inaugural group of students for their new, online Community Support Worker: Mental Health Program in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINKS Institute is Manitoba’s newest private career college and is focused on training students to become community support workers, online. July 5th marks the school’s inaugural offering of it’s Community Support Worker: Mental Health program, and enrollment is strong, confirming the demand for online education. “As a new school, we have focused heavily on building brand awareness over the past few months and are excited to be starting our summer classes with a group of students”, says John Jackson, President and CEO.

The covid-19 pandemic saw many private vocational institutions in Manitoba adjust their educational offerings to provide online options for students who were unable to attend class in person due to pandemic restrictions. As a new school, the inspiration for LINKS Institute arose out of the challenges students were facing during the pandemic, as a way of providing them with a consistent schedule for their education. “Now, we realize that the market for online learning is one that exists independently of what is happening with covid-19, and that it is in fact a way of increasing accessibility for those seeking education in Manitoba and beyond”, says Jackson.

The institute has been developed in such a way as to minimize barriers for further education. “There are many students in post-secondary education who for various reasons find themselves unable to commit to a one year or two-year program at this time in life. Our 6-month certificate option gives students a chance to succeed in their education and pursue a career in their chosen field. It is robust and credible while being offered over a comparatively short period of time”, says Jackson.

LINKS Institute has created a condensed format led by instructors who carry a minimum of a master’s degree in a related field. LINKS Institute claims it’s insistence on advanced qualifications for their instructors as an edge in the private vocational education market. In addition to helping prepare interested students for entry level roles in health and social services, LINKS Institute’s Community Support Worker programs are intended to contribute to workforce development in such fields. “We anticipate that as new intakes of our program are offered, enrollment will continue to increase and LINKS Institute will be a sought-after solution for students seeking education in mental health, addiction and more”, says Jackson.

Registration is being accepted for an August 18th, 2021 intake. Inquiries about LINKS Institute can be directed to John Jackson at 204 573 2768 or info@links-institute.ca