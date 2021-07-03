General Joseph Whitlock is a proud supporter of Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, helping Veterans & their family with college

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Army General Joseph Whitlock has amassed an unmatched body of knowledge and experience in the areas of strategic planning and policy formulation over the course of his 34-year Army career.

During his previous career as a Major General, Joe was assigned to a number of important assignments. These include two Combatant Commands, the Headquarters of the Department of the Army, and the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.

His professional career as an Army officer began when he received a bachelor's degree and officer commission from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility while also pursuing two master's degrees during his military service. His advanced degrees include a Master of Science in Operations Research degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Military Art and Science degree from the School of Advanced Military Studies at the United States Command and General Staff College.

Having a very high regard for all the sacrifices that soldiers make for the country, Joe looked for other ways to support not only soldiers but also their families. While still serving in the Army and continuing beyond, he has been an enthusiastic and consistent supporter of nonprofit organizations that provide different types of assistance to veterans, soldiers, and also their families.

While in the Army Joe committed to making anonymous monthly contributions to these deserving causes through the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) and the annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) fund drive. Since his retirement he has chosen to actively promote and support charities that assist soldiers and their families, such as the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund (www.johnnymac.org) and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS (www.taps.org), among others.

The Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is a nonprofit organization close to Joe’s heart. It was named after his 1986 classmate, John “Johnny Mac” McHugh, who was killed in action on May 18, 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. It started off as the West Point Class of 1986’s plan to help his surviving family. From there, their vision expanded as they were inspired to help many more families.

Over the years, this initiative has awarded scholarships to over 3,000 veterans and military family members. Since its inception, the organization has coordinated events that generated millions of dollars which were used to help surviving family members get through college. This year Joe pledged to make monthly contributions to this nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to giving back to the community through education.

Now that it is graduation season once again, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund will be there to assist many veterans and surviving military family members who need assistance to finish their college education. With an outpouring of continuous support from donors more scholars will have the chance to reach their dreams and have a brighter future.

In connection with this, General Whitlock has advice for those entering college. Having a clear objective is just as important in life as when you are in the military. As incoming college students, it is important to have clear goals and a set of steps on how you plan to achieve them by the time you graduate and start working in the real world. It is important to seek advice from parents, mentors, and friends. However, make sure that you are in charge of everything you do because your future depends on your actions and decisions now. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Instead, take charge and follow your dreams.

Upon his military retirement, Joe also welcomed new opportunities as he joined the Global Advisory Board of IKAR Industries this year. He also ventured into realizing one of his dreams by starting Whitlock Strategic Outcomes LLC, a company with which he plans to provide consulting services soon. Joe's experience and knowledge as a general officer and strategist were important considerations in IKAR's decision bring him on board. He has extensive experience in leading complex government negotiations, conducting strategic planning, collaborating with the United States National Security Council, and participating in global international partnerships, among other things. These assignments and experiences provide the foundation of Joe’s knowledge and abilities, which will enable him to excel at IKAR industries.

