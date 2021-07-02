Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jack Chinook Salmon stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond

Employees from Idaho Fish and Game's Sawtooth Hatchery released 75 Jack Chinook Salmon in Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon on Friday, July 2.

“This will make for some great fishing, as jacks are very feisty and make excellent table fare,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game Fisheries Manager.

Jack Chinook Salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six (6), all species combined.

Kid's Creek Pond is also known for good trout fishing, and has a fishing dock, restrooms, and pavilion with picnic tables.

For more information on local fishing holes geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit the Family Fishing Waters page on Fish and Game’s website.    

