Two Arrested On Gun/Drug Charges At Balto Co/City Line

July 2, 2021

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Two persons prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun and drug charges during recent enforcement by a task force working along the border with Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The first suspect is identified as Phillip J. Desmarais, 23, of Baltimore. He is charged with possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance, wearing/carrying/transporting a handgun in a vehicle, transporting a loaded handgun, possession of a firearm and of ammunition while a prohibited person, possession of CDS not marijuana, obstructing/hindering an arrest and resisting arrest.

The second suspect is identified as David D. Genius, 23, of Baltimore, Md. He is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of ammunition while a prohibited person.

On June 30, 2021, Maryland State Police Strike Force 7, a component of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, consisting of officers from the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration, worked with uniformed state troopers from the JFK, Golden Ring, and Frederick barracks along Pulaski Highway in the area of the Baltimore County and Baltimore City line.

During a traffic stop, a uniformed trooper saw a clear bag with gel caps containing suspected fentanyl. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a loaded handgun, drug packaging materials and counterfeit cash.

Troopers contacted the Maryland Gun Center and it was determined both suspects were prohibited from possessing firearms. Both were arrested and charged with the gun and drug-related crimes.

Both suspects were transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner. Both have been held without bond.

This and other ongoing enforcement is supported by funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) initiative.