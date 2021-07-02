Breaking The Cycle: How Feeding South Florida Broward Is Helping South Florida Residents Overcome Poverty
Feeding South Florida Broward Is Helping Families Fight Hunger — And MorePEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding South Florida is working to help area families overcome challenges associated with poverty — and their mission doesn't stop with providing food to families in need. While serving Palm Beach and Broward County families with food is one of the core values of the organization, Feeding Palm Beach County also works to advocate for those in need, provide programs and services to area families, and develop partnerships with area agencies that provide childcare, shelter, and other necessary services to those in need.
Breaking The Poverty Cycle In Palm Beach And Broward Counties
In Palm Beach County, about 16% of all residents are food insecure, meaning they're not sure where their next meal will come from. Over 14% of all residents of Broward County are food insecure.
Hunger doesn't occur in a vacuum. Families that are dealing with hunger are often dealing with other issues related to poverty, potentially including unemployment or underemployment, childcare issues, healthcare access problems, and more.
Feeding South Florida Broward understands that providing food helps families and solves an immediate problem, but may not be enough to help families get out of the cycle of poverty for good.
Services provided by Feeding South Florida Broward/Palm Beach include:
General food distribution, including fresh produce and emergency food assistance
Children's programs, including providing meals to children during the summer when they cannot access government-supported breakfast and lunch programs at school
Emergency services and benefit programs for families experiencing a crisis
Wellness programs and healthcare initiatives, helping those in need access healthcare and nutrition services
When a wrench is thrown into the poverty cycle by an organization that cares, families are able to live with a little less anxiety — helping both children and parents live happier, healthier lives.
How South Florida Residents Can Access Services From Feeding South Florida Broward
Feeding Palm Beach County and Feeding South Florida Broward is here to help residents who are currently in crisis or those who simply need help accessing available services in the community. The organization has two client service centers: Feeding Palm Beach County (4925 Park Ridge Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426,) and the Main Warehouse location in Broward County (2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL 33023).
Potential clients must make an appointment to find out if they're eligible for services. Appointments are available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. To set up an appointment, potential clients can call the Palm Beach County location at 561.659.5070 or the Broward County location at 954.518.1857.
+1 954-518-1818
contact@feedingsouthflorida.org
Sari Vatske
Feeding South Florida
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn