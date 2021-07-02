Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This Week in the Missouri Senate for July 2: FRA and Budget

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews: Senate Bill 1, which seeks to extend the sunset on certain health care provider federal reimbursement allowances, and modify provisions relating to certain family-planning health care services; and Fiscal Year 2022, which began on July 1.

