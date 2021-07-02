Dr. Allan Spiegel Discusses Lyme Disease: The Great Mystery Bug
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyme disease, a pesky little virus, occurs when Borrelia burgdorferi transfers from a tick bite to a human. Unfortunately, the ticks causing the spread of this disease are tiny, making them nearly impossible to see. This minut stature causes Lyme disease to be a common, yet highly untreated, illness. At Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office, you will not go untreated!
“Symptoms often begin with a bulls-eye rash... Symptoms may include pain in joints and muscles, sore throat, fever, swollen glands, and mental fogginess. If not diagnosed within the first one or two months, the disease may become a chronic infection.” (*1)With such a wide scope of symptoms it can prove extremely difficult to diagnose Lyme disease. The Lyme ``bug” is an expert hider, and laboratory testing is required to confirm the diagnosis of Lyme disease. Dr. Spiegel can help you determine the correct laboratory tests to define your diagnosis.
Lyme disease has a range of symptoms and is ranked in stages based on the rate of the spread of the virus. Stage One, Localized Lyme Disease, is the early stage of the disease, when the bacterium is focused in a localized area, typically the site of the tick bite. Stage Two, Early Disseminated Lyme Disease, occurs when the bacteria are beginning to spread throughout the body. Patients may begin experiencing additional symptoms during this stage. Late Disseminated Lyme Disease, or Stage 3, begins when bacteria are widespread in the body. At this stage, it is imperative for patients to seek treatment as the symptoms can hinder their quality of life.
Traditional therapy to treat Lyme disease calls for an extended course of oral antibiotics. Intravenous antibiotics may be given if the case presents severely enough. Antibiotics are found to be effective for some patients when given early on. However, in some cases, the patient requires longer courses of antibiotic therapy, in which research has shown that this rarely provides positive results. If this pharmaceutical avenue does not prove effective for you there are other means of treatment.
If you have been diagnosed with Lyme, or have symptoms presenting similarly to the ones above, don't feel discouraged if traditional therapies didn't work for you. At Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office, you will find Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. A treatment that Dr. Spiegel, and many other Professionals, have found to be extremely efficacious in treating the symptoms of Lyme disease, and even killing the bacteria itself.
“Patients present with symptoms all across the board. When left untreated it can be devastating. I see patients find relief in the simplest of things even after a few sessions. They find sleep, they find a decrease in pain, it is truly a miraculous process.” -Dr. Allan M. Spiegel
Using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for the treatment of Lyme disease has been researched vastly. One such study demonstrated that the required “pressure of oxygen can be safely achieved in a hyperbaric chamber, and the patients can tolerate this level for 90 minutes or longer quite successfully. It appears that approximately 84.8% of those treated showed significant improvement by a decrease or elimination of symptoms.” (*1)
Another study mentions the process in which hyperbaric works to heal the body of Lyme. “Although the method of action of such a unique intervention is not satisfactorily understood, some mechanisms such as competing anaerobes by increasing tissue oxygen tensions, inhibiting bacterial metabolic functions by increasing the generation of oxygen free radicals, enhancing leukocytes to kill bacteria by facilitating the oxygen-dependent peroxidase system, and improving the oxygen-dependent transport of certain antibiotics have been determined to be efficacious”(*2) in the treatment of Lyme disease.
So no matter the stage you may present, there is a treatment for you. At Dr. Allan Spiegel's office, he can help diagnose and determine the best therapy route for you.
“Healing is what we do in this office. Whether it is through pharmaceutical intervention or alternative therapies, we strive to meet and exceed our patient’s goals.” - Dr. Allan M. Spiegel
References:
http://www.richmond-hyperbaric.com/Research/Lyme_Disease.html
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1726490114000422
