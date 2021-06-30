2021-06-30 10:07:56.633 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Clever

2021-06-30 10:07:56.633

Tina Hanks enjoys playing random Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets her husband brings home for her, but she never really had a favorite ticket. That may no longer be the case, however, after she uncovered a $50,000 prize on a “Show Me $1,000,000” game.

Hanks’ strategy is to scratch all of the matching numbers before the winning numbers. While scratching her “Show Me $1,000,000” Scratchers ticket, she saw that she had matched the first number and won a $2,500 prize.

“Wow, I’ll take that!” Hanks recalled.

She continued to scratch and match her way to a $50,000 prize.

“I ran into the bedroom and showed it to my husband. He was like, ‘What is that?’ and I said, “Look at it – it’s $50,000!’” she shared.

“Show Me $1,000,000” is a $10 Scratchers ticket with a one top prize of $1 million and another second prize of $50,000 still unclaimed.

Hanks’ winning ticket was purchased at Hillbilly Gas Mart, 219 S. Highway 60, in Marionville.

In FY20, players Christian County won more than $9.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $972,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county – including more than $279,000 for programs in the Clever R-V school district.