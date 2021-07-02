Gov. Ricketts to Host "Protect Our Kids & Schools" Town Halls in Columbus, Gothenburg, and Gering
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Advisory:
Gov. Ricketts to Host "Protect Our Kids & Schools" Town Halls in Columbus, Gothenburg, and Gering
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host “Protect Our Kids & Schools” town halls in Columbus, Gothenburg, and Gering. At the town halls, Governor Ricketts will discuss major priorities for the state’s schools, including the proposed health education standards and controversial sex education topics contained in them.
At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the draft sex education standards, and how Nebraskans can encourage the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap them.
More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to the controversial sex education proposal can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.
Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Columbus
When: 1:00PM-2:00PM CT on Thursday, July 8, 2021
Where: Ramada River’s Edge Convention Center, 265 33rd Avenue, COLUMBUS
Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Gothenburg
When: 2:00PM-3:00PM CT on Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Where: Gothenburg Community Playhouse/Sun Theatre, 404 10th Street, GOTHENBURG
Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Gering
When: 11:30AM-12:30PM MT on Thursday, July 15, 2021
Where: Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, GERING
OTHER UPCOMING TOWN HALLS
Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Grand Island
When: 11:00AM-12:00PM CT on Thursday, July 1, 2021
Where: Grand Royal Ballroom, Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust, GRAND ISLAND
Protect Our Kids & Schools Town Hall in Nebraska City
When: 3:00PM-4:00PM CT on Thursday, July 1, 2021
Where: Steinhart Lodge, Steinhart Park Rd, NEBRASKA CITY