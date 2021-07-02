Jitt App of Fame aka “The Challenge App”

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jitt Entertainment, LLC is a premier International App competition that allow individuals to compete in music, dance, acting, comedy, fashion, sports and more.

The Challenge App....”
— Gregory
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jitt is a a one-of-a-kind global entertainment app that offers awards to all participants and allows all individuals to start their own competitions. Participants will enjoy using the app because they will get a chance to upload a video of their skills and participate in competitions to win.

The app has been developed to create a wide range of categories, which create opportunities for all age ranges and interests. Additionally, everyone gets to view categories of their interest and vote for participants they feel performed the best.

The Jitt App of Fame is the first of this type where users can start competitions involving City vs City, State vs State, Country vs Country and General Competitions. The app will create an enjoyable competitive environment that all segments of the population can participate.

Jitt Entertainment, LLC allow users to post all competitions through all modes to social media, including text messages and emails.

Jitt Entertainment, LLC will award the winners of each competition the award amount offered for each competition. In addition, Jitt Entertainment allows users to start their own competitions anywhere in the world.

