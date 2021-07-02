Hannah Mayes Debuts New Show On ChristGEO Network
ChristGEO, the Christian Lifestyle multimedia complex, is sponsoring and producing a bold new show, hosted by new celebrity Hannah Mayes.
Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The production, For The Love Of Humanities is one in a very promising coming season of family-oriented Christian programs to be featured on several of the ChristGEO channels. The Company's CEO is committed to providing informative and entertaining productions which herald a change from much of the mainstream entertainment and news media prevalent today. Ms. Mayes' show exemplifies this move toward a better-quality, more educational and informative media experience.
— Psalm 31:24
Ms. Mayes is very enthusiastic about the new show, as are many of her followers and fans. “I am ecstatic to announce my new show, For the Love of Humanities, where I will be exploring media, its connection to culture, and why it is so important. We are bombarded by entertainment every day, so what should our reaction be? How do we define beauty, quality, and truth? I am excited to answer these questions, express my thoughts and share my recommendations. Most of all, I am ready to share how to be kind, think critically, and make good art.”
To become a subscriber and to see the new show, as well as to enjoy a tremendous lineup of family-centric Christian entertainment, visit ChristGEO at https://ChristGEO.com. The company's public relations representative can be reached for comment and further information about this article at 800-970-0378.
Show Host Hannah Mayes