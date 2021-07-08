Benigna Parfums Exquisite Perfumes Flies The Miami Skies With Their Customers
Benigna Parfums Collection Set beautifully admired and in the hands of exquisite perfume enthusiasts.
Inspiring Luxury Perfume Brand Details Exciting VIP Offer to CustomersMIAMI, FLORIDA, US, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benigna Parfums, a fusion of artistry and storytelling, gives customers unparalleled customer experience through exclusive air delivery of orders and complimentary helicopter tours for select customers.
Benigna Parfums has charmed the luxury perfume industry through their unique ability to fuse Artistry and Compelling Storytelling- even going as far as developing the eminent Hollywood film titled Impossibility Nonexistent. This has seen the prominent niche brand segue into a similar footpath of other industry colossals- including Chanel and Dior, who released the movies ‘’Coco Before Chanel’’ and ‘’Dior and I’’ which detail the proliferation of their brands reputations on a global level and their consequent rise to established icons within the fashion industry.
Benigna Parfums brand’s perfumes utilize high-end ingredients- including musk, oud, Ambergris and Orris, and rare flowers – to create fragrances that are painstakingly exquisite, which are aged for as long as five years so as to ensure that the quality of the resulting fragrances is unmatched.
The Benigna Parfums’s perfumer, a world renowned perfumer, Cecile Zarokian, who creates mostly fine fragrances said “ Benigna Parfums signature scents provide an understated elegance.” These include the Floral Trio Collection, which has been titled by many as the epitome of class, artistry, and elegance. It is delivered in a distinctive white box which consists of three unique luxury fragrances, and includes Swarovski crystals which playfully glisten around the 24K gold-plated necks of the bottles.
The three transformative fragrances are:
1. Absolute Celebration: A bright, fruity floral filled with positive energy that celebrates the supreme victory of achievement.
2. Premier Amour: A fragrance for cherishing special moments, featuring lush white tuberose and heliotrope, melding with the citrusy tang of bergamot, tonka bean, clove, and rare woods.
3. Escape Velocity: Boosting confidence with the heady, fresh floral dramatic notes of white rose, bergamot, heliotrope, and resinous woods.
The brand’s tackling of environmental aspects have not been coincidental, with the creative director making a conscious effort to establish the distinctions between glass and crystal in relation to the environment- detailing the notably different manufacturing process involved. The brand has additionally ensured that all cardboard and wooden boxes used are derived from trees which are certified by the World Land Trust (WLT) and the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and that all company bottles are refillable. This enables their customers to safeguard their stunning art creations for a lifetime, refilling them when necessary and potentially passing them on afterwards.
“True sustainability is important to us and we stand by that commitment,” said Benigna Ajuogu. The innovative and eco-conscious approach of the brand dictated that the timeless bottles should be refillable, thereby allowing customers to make these stunning creations a personal keepsake to be enjoyed for a lifetime and passed on.‘’Crystal glass is not recycled in the same eco-conscious way that crystal is’’- says by Benigna Ajuogu.
About Benigna Parfums
Based in Miami and in Paris, Benigna Parfums is a transformative and gender-neutral perfume brand, a fusion of artistry and storytelling. Benigna Parfums strives to give customers unique, quality, luxury perfumes with unparalleled customer experience. “For our storytelling, we are currently working on our first Hollywood feature movie, which commences filming this Summer! A true story of love and passion meets obstacles,” says Benigna Ajuogu. As part of its overarching storytelling theme, the brand is also developing a Hollywood movie with an inspiring feature film called Impossibility Nonexistent.
Learn more about the story of Benigna perfumes at: www.BenignaParfums.com & @Benignaparfums. For the latest promotions and updates, follow them on social media: Instagram, Pinterest.
