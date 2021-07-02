Therapy & Christ With Kelsey Debuts This Season On ChristGEO
Noted therapist Kelsey Field's show is one of the leading features.
There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChristGEO, the family-friendly Christian Lifestyle Network is featuring an exciting lineup of highly relevant and topical programming for today's individuals and families. Noted therapist Kelsey Field 's show is one of the leading features.
— John 4:18
No one can argue that we are facing very challenging times in modern society. Christ GEO's CEO believes that much of major network programming fails to address the true problems and purposes of Christian families, and he is preparing an exciting lineup of educational and therapeutic shows to address this “media gap.” Host therapist Kelsey Field's show, “Therapy & Christ” reflects the network's brave new direction.
Host Kelsey is quoted: “I am a therapist who loves and lives for Christ. I have always loved helping and supporting others with therapy and spirituality. I also love to laugh along the way, so plan on laughing while we walk through the struggles and joys of life together. We all need support and I am a firm believer that spirituality and therapy can go hand in hand in our lives. I hope you will join me on this journey of exploring healing and finding joy with Christ and therapy, and of course, a little laughter!” The show promises to be a winner for singles, couples and families who live by the Christian faith but must contend with a media environment (as well as a societal one) which is all too often at odds with Christian values. Subscribers to the ChristGEO network can enjoy Kelsey's show as well as a great season of exciting and varied new programming.
To become a subscriber and to see the new show, as well as to enjoy a tremendous lineup of family- centric Christian entertainment, visit ChristGEO at https://ChristGEO.com. The company's public relations representative can be reached for comment and further information about this article at 800- 970-0378.
Len Lombardo
The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc.
+1 800- 970-0378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Video On Creative Content Contributor