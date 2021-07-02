Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Japan, Philippines to carry first joint air pressure workouts in signal of nearer protection ties

The air-to-air bilateral training in humanitarian and disaster relief, which Japan’s embassy described as a “significant milestone” for joint defense cooperation, will take place from July 5 to July 8 at Clark Air Base, formerly a United States military facility in the northern Philippines.

The exercises will include a Japanese C-130H cargo aircraft and its personnel which together with Philippine airmen will simulate delivery of relief goods in isolated areas.

“Japan and the Philippines are both natural disaster-prone countries and there are so much we can share on disaster relief operations for saving lives,” Maj. Mizuno Masaki, unit commander of the Japanese Air Self Defense Force, said in a statement.

US allies Japan and the Philippines have both been at odds with China over the conduct of its vessels and aircraft in the East and South China seas.

Japan, Philippines to carry first joint air pressure workouts in signal of nearer protection ties

