Chemical Fertilizers Market Grows With Adoption Of Intensive Farming For Maximized Yields

Chemical Fertilizers Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Chemical Fertilizers Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers all around the world are adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare. Intensive farming is an agricultural intensification and mechanization system that aims to maximize yields from available land through various means, such as heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. These techniques help to meet the rising demand for food of the growing population and help to prevent food shortages. Some intensive farming techniques, such as monoculture, drive the demand for fertilizers. Monoculture is a practice of growing one type of crop intensively over a large area, thus depleting nutrients in the soil and making it heavily dependent on synthetic fertilizers.

The chemical fertilizers market consists of the sales of fertilizers by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce nitrogenous or phosphatic fertilizer materials; produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste; manufacture nitrogenous or phosphatic materials and mix with other ingredients into fertilizers; and/or mix ingredients made elsewhere into fertilizers. The chemical fertilizers market is segmented into nitrogen fertilizer; phosphate fertilizer and potash fertilizer.

Read More On The Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-fertilizers-market

The global chemical fertilizers market size is expected to grow from $127.57 billion in 2020 to $137.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to a return of chemical fertilizers market demand with companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $150.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global chemical fertilizers market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global market. The Middle East is the smallest region in the global chemical fertilizers market.

Major players covered in the chemical fertilizer industry are Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The global chemical fertilizers market report is segmented by type into nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizer, potash fertilizer, by crop category into cereals, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits, others, by method of application into broadcasting, drop spreading, fertigation, foilar spray, by form into solid, liquid, gaseous, and by product type into complex fertilizers, DAP, MOP, urea, SSP, other.

Chemical Fertilizers - Market By Type (Nitrogen Fertilizers, Phosphate Fertilizers, Potash Fertilizers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chemical fertilizers global market overview, forecast chemical fertilizers global market size and growth for the whole market, chemical fertilizers global market segments, and geographies, chemical fertilizers global market trends, chemical fertilizers global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Chemical Fertilizers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1826&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nitrogen-fertilizers-global-market-report

Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phosphate-fertilizers-global-market-report

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizing-machinery-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/