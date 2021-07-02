Global Book Publishers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Book Publishers Market 2021-2030

Book Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Book Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global book publishers market is expected to grow from $87.92 billion in 2020 to $92.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $104.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Growth in world population is the main driver of the market.

The book publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Their products include atlases, religious books, school or university textbooks, encyclopedias, technical manuals, maps and travel guides, in all cases excepting exclusive internet publishing).

Trends In The Global Book Publishers Market

The print-on-demand (POD) model is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The POD model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form. Major print on demand book service providers include Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source and Lulu. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within 2 hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most with this technology.

Global Book Publishers Market Segments:

The global book publishers market is further segmented based on type, reader’s age group and geography.

By Type: Consumer Books, Educational Books, Religious Books

By Readers Age Group: Below 12 Years, 13 Years to 18 Years, Above 18 Years

Sub segments Covered: Fiction Books, Non-Fiction Books, Children and Young Adult Books

By Geography: The global book publishers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global book publishers market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020.

Book Publishers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides book publishers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global book publishers market, book publishers global market share, book publishers global market players, book publishers global market segments and geographies, book publishers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The book publishers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Book Publishers Market Organizations Covered: Pearson PLC, Bertelsmann, Hachette Livre, China South Publishing & Media Group, Grupo Planeta.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

