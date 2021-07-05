Soap And Cleaning Compound Market Trends Replace Harmful Chemicals As Ingredients In Products

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the industry are replacing triclosan and triclocarban with chemicals such as benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride or chloroxylenol (PCMX) as they are known to be harmful to both health and environment. Triclosan and triclocarban are the anti-microbial ingredients used in personal care products to stop or slower the growth of bacteria causing harm. These agents are used in products such as soaps, lotions, hand washes, toothpastes, mouthwashes, soaps, deodorants and cleaning compounds. Food & Drug Administration stated that the manufacturers did not demonstrate the ingredients to be safe for long-term daily use and more effective in preventing illness and spread of infections. They are also found in water bodies, thus affecting the marine life. For instance, P&G and Unilever, consumer products companies, stopped manufacturing and using triclosan and triclocarban agents and are replacing them with other chemical ingredients.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market is segmented by type into soap and other detergents, surface active agents, polish and other sanitation goods, by application into household, commercial, by distribution channel into hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-commerce, pharmacy stores, others, by category into mass, premium, and by end use application into health & beauty, dishwash, clothes, others.

The global soap and cleaning compounds market size is expected to grow from $180.99 billion in 2020 to $188.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global soap and cleaning compounds market.

The major players covered in the global soap and cleaning compounds industry are P&G, Unilever, Ecolab Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Colgate-Palmolive.

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides soap and cleaning compounds market overview, forecast soap and cleaning compounds market size and growth for the whole market, soap and cleaning compounds market segments, and geographies, soap and cleaning compounds market trends, soap and cleaning compounds market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

