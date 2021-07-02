Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (1 July 2021)

The number of cumulative COVID19 cases cases reported in SA is 1 995 556 and number of new cases is 21 584. The number of new deaths is 382 bringing the total to 61 029. Number of active cases is 179 734. Number of recoveries is 1 754 793 with a recovery rate of 87.9%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
