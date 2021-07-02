Chicago women restaurateurs participating in the Chicago & Let's Talk Women Picnic in White happening at Millenium Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Chicago women restaurateurs participating in the Chicago & Let's Talk Women Picnic in White happening at Millenium Park on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Sunday, July 11, 12 pm – 3 pm on the Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion Lawn Closing Event for “Taste of Chicago To-Go”

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Julia Shell at (312) 203-3130 or juliashell@juliashellpr.com

Let’s Talk Women Picnic in White Summer Celebration with Chicago Showcases women entrepreneur’s collaboration as this nationwide movement continues to build strength.

Sunday, July 11, 12 pm – 3 pm on the Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion Lawn

Closing Event for “Taste of Chicago To-Go”

Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago LetsTalkWomxn.com present the closing celebration of the Taste of Chicago To-Go TasteofChicago.us weekend with “Let’s Talk Women Picnic in White” in Millennium Park on July 11, 2021, from noon to 3 pm. This collaboration of women entrepreneurs, forty strong in Chicago, exemplifies the spirit of resilience and womanpower while celebrating Chicago’s diverse culinary offerings.

Join thousands of guests in breezy summer whites for this celebration, which, apart from gourmet picnic boxes and cocktails, includes entertainment by women performers, a power-women soundtrack, interviews with Let's Talk Womxn restaurateurs, and other speakers. This event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to dress in white. Historically, women have worn white to show female solidarity, but white also symbolizes summer, optimism, and coming together to move forward. Women may host this event, but all are invited to this festivity to celebrate and dine together as a city.

To participate, guests should pre-order a picnic lunch and optional cocktails by July 8, 2021, at LetsTalkWomxn.com or on the UberEats app, under Pick Up, search Picnic. Let's Talk Womxn will provide the food and drinks. Each gourmet picnic bag includes a delicious grain salad, dips and crisps, the main course, and two desserts. Picnic bags will consist of varied offerings by top female restaurateurs and chefs across the city, including: Vermilion (Rohini Dey), Saigon Sisters (Mary Aregoni), Paramount Group/Eden (Jodi Fyfe), Demera (Tigist Reda), Frontera (Deann Bayless), Bistronomic (Laurence Noguier), The Dandy Crown (Julia Shell), Antique Taco (Ashley Ortiz), Savory Crust (Geri Hernandez), TeaGeschwendner (Agnes Rapacz), No Bones Beach Club (MacKenzie DeVito), La Luna (Korina & Samantha Sanchez), Teertsemasesottehg (Q Ibraheem), Justice of the Pies (Maya-Camille Broussard), and Pretty Cool Ice Cream (Dana Cree).

Chicago is joined on July 11 by Picnic in White with Let's Talk Womxn Atlanta for an afternoon of food, drink, and music at Floataway Café. The Let's Talk Womxn Philadelphia Picnic offers curated picnic baskets for sale. This unified celebration hosted by fifty women entrepreneurs across three cities is a testament to the bond of Let’s Talk Womxn.

Let's Talk Womxn Chicago is thankful to United Airlines and Sysco as champions for this event and Uber Eats for sponsoring the technology. This event is presented by Let’s Talk Womxn and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

Photos for download and media use: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SnX2nBFzlM4znOyaRNg7_R9Oji_iVM--

Additional visuals are on Instagram: @LetTalkWomxnChi

Quotes from Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago members:

Rohini Dey, Vermilion, Let's Talk Founder: “What better celebration and melding of Chicago's iconic beauty, its independent dining scene, its entrepreneurial spirit, and its powerful women? We're delighted to host this marvelous event with our city. We hope everyone, regardless of gender, joins our festivities.”

Mary Aregoni, Saigon Sisters, Cohost Let's Talk Chicago: "This is the first time you can enjoy a picnic basket curated by 15 Chicago women-owned restaurants and enjoy the diversity of their foods and cultural backgrounds. What a fun and delicious way to celebrate with your family and friends."

Jodi Fyfe, The Paramount Group: “With Chicago being one of the most diverse and curated food cities, this event celebrates local flavors. Let’s Talk Womxn empowers our city to enjoy delicious food while supporting valued restaurants.”

Chef Q Ibraheem, Teertsemasesottehg: "Come out and enjoy cuisine from 15 women that lead Chicago's most incredible hospitality outlets. The number 15 is symbolic of harmony and new beginnings."

Laurence Noguier, Bistronomic: "The Perfect Summer invitation crafted by Lets Talk Womxn. Pre-order the Best Picnic Basket of this summer. Join us on July 11 to Taste our Chicago love!"

Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies: "Chicago is simply magical during the summer. Enjoying delicious food and cocktails from some of Chicago's women-led restaurants on the lawn in our beloved Millennium Park will only make this summer day even more ethereal!"

ABOUT LET’S TALK: Let’s Talk is a collaboration of women restaurateurs working together as peers to build economic power. It is not an organization or entity but a movement led by women business owners. Started as a conversation forum for cohesion and to share resources, Let’s Talk has rapidly evolved to help women entrepreneurs combine their bargaining power, visibility, voice and undertake joint economic and political action. Let’s Talk now includes over 400 food and beverage women entrepreneurs across 12 cities (Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati, San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, Boston, NYC, Miami, and Seattle) and launched the women’s forums of LA (Re:Her) and Washington, DC (Women in Food). Each Let's Talk city forum is cohosted by 2-4 restaurateurs. On-the-ground city and national initiatives include Women’s Restaurant Weeks, collaborative tasting menus, food fairs, farmers' markets, meal kits, and gift baskets. In addition, members have pooled forces to apply for grants, meet with governors and city officials, and panels to showcase the Let’s Talk model of positive action-oriented collaboration. It is open to all women-owned entrepreneurs in food and drink regardless of race, format, size, orientation, or identity. Let’s Talk was founded in July 2020 and is led by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., a Chicago restaurateur (Vermilion), former trustee and founder/chair of the James Beard Foundation Women's Leadership Program, former McKinsey & Co. consultant, and World Bank economist. For more information on Let’s Talk, visit LetsTalkWomxn.com or follow on Instagram at @LetsTalkWomxn.

# # #