The Carcinoid Syndrome pipeline is currently in a nascent stage with 5+ drugs active in the pipeline.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Analysis Report: Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook

The Carcinoid Syndrome pipeline is currently in a nascent stage with 5+ drugs active in the pipeline.

DelveInsight’s “Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Carcinoid Syndrome pipeline landscapes. It comprises Carcinoid Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Carcinoid Syndrome therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Carcinoid Syndrome pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics , and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Carcinoid Syndrome treatment scenario.

, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Carcinoid Syndrome treatment scenario. Octreotide (Sandostatin ) injections are the backbone for symptomatic management of Carcinoid Syndrome. Xermelo (telotriastat ethyl) tablets combined with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy is FDA approved for treating Carcinoid Syndrome adults.

) injections are the backbone for symptomatic management of Carcinoid Syndrome. tablets combined with therapy is FDA approved for treating Carcinoid Syndrome adults. In May 2021, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided a corporate update. Crinetics mentions that it had plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase II trial to treat carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Carcinoid Syndrome Clinical Trials Analysis

Carcinoid Syndrome is the array of symptoms that occur secondary to carcinoid tumors. The disease is seen in individuals who have an underlying carcinoid tumor that spreads to the liver. Carcinoid Syndrome treatment involves the medications controlling the signs and symptoms. Standard treatment is surgery to eliminate the entire tumor where possible and decrease any metastases.

Carcinoid Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Paltusotine: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Paltusotine is a novel, oral, selective, nonpeptide, somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist designed to treat Carcinoid Syndrome, Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs), and Acromegaly. Somatostatin is a neuropeptide hormone that broadly prohibits the secretion of other hormones, including growth hormone, or GH, from the pituitary gland. It is designed as a once-daily option for patients with acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors currently treated by injected therapies. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase II trial to treat Carcinoid Syndrome associated with NETs in 2021.

Eenterade: Entrinsic Biosciences

NCT03722511: In December 2018, Entrinsic Bioscience initiated a prospective, phase II study to assess how an amino acid-based medical food (Enterade) maintains the intestine's ability to absorb and retain fluids, resulting in a reduction in diarrhea due to Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) and/or Carcinoid Syndrome. The study is currently in the recruiting stage and is estimated to be completed by August 2022 with 30 participants.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 5+Key Players

Prominent Players: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and many others.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 5+Products

Phases:

· Carcinoid Syndrome Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Carcinoid Syndrome Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Carcinoid Syndrome Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Carcinoid Syndrome Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Somatostatin receptor 2 agonists

· Somatotropin receptor agonists

Molecule Types:

· Stem cell therapy

· Small molecule

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Oral

· Inhalation

· Intravenous

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Carcinoid Syndrome Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Carcinoid Syndrome treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome?

How many are Carcinoid Syndrome emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Carcinoid Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Carcinoid Syndrome market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Carcinoid Syndrome therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Carcinoid Syndrome?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Carcinoid Syndrome?

Table of Contents

1 Carcinoid Syndrome Report Introduction 2 Carcinoid Syndrome Executive Summary 3 Carcinoid Syndrome Overview 4 Carcinoid Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Carcinoid Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Carcinoid Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Carcinoid Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Carcinoid Syndrome Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 Paltusotine: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 9 Carcinoid Syndrome Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 AQST-305: Aquestive Therapeutics 10 Carcinoid Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment 11 Carcinoid Syndrome Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Carcinoid Syndrome Key Companies 14 Carcinoid Syndrome Key Products 15 Carcinoid Syndrome Unmet Needs 16 Carcinoid Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Carcinoid Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Carcinoid Syndrome Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Carcinoid Syndrome Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Carcinoid Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Carcinoid Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Carcinoid Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market size, share, and trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's Acute Coronary Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Aicardi Goutieres Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Alagille Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Browse Blog Posts

Read more here on what is shaping the Alagille Syndrome Market?

Which companies are vying to get a significant chunk in the Elastomeric Pump Market?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com