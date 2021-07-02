Johnny Carr joins US comedy; feature film
The award-laden Australian actor has signed on for a slew of projects.
Johnny is perfect for these roles and the producers sought him out after seeing his impressive work by international streaming. There's truly no other actor like him working today.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Five Bedrooms’ Johnny Carr is heading to North American with a slew of exciting projects.
— Carr's agents
The award-winning Australian actor, also known for his turn on 'The Secret Daughter' and currently appearing on NBC/Peacock’s 'Five Bedrooms' in the memorable role of Simmo, will play leading roles in feature films from House of Gore and AMC Unlimited.
In 'Sid, Unarranged,' Carr will play Matt, best friend to Sid who is dealing with the comedic hurdles that come with the antiquated notions of an arranged marriage. The project hails from the team behind 'The Dating Chronicles' and those associated with Disney’s 2020 live action epic, 'Mulan.'
In 'For the Birds,' another romantic comedy from AMC Unlimited Carr will play the lead role of Doug. Details about co-stars are still under wraps.
"Johnny is perfect for these roles and the producers sought him out after seeing his impressive work by international streaming. There's truly no other actor like him working today," said Carr's representatives.
The pics were packaged in the aftermath of the successful American Film Market, and as the American box office experiences a resurgence post COVID-19.
Carr’s other credits include a recent appearance on stage opposite Avatar’s Sam Worthington in 'Appropriate' for Sydney Theatre Company as well as in the award-winning The 'Greatest Love of All'. He attracted Best Actor notices for his work in 'The Real Thing' (Sydney Theatre Company), 'The Architect' (Melbourne Theatre Company) and 'The Greatest Love of All' (NYC Webfest).
Carr is repped by Sophie Jermyn Management in Australia and sponsored by KDM in the US.
Jackson Bond
Smarter PR
email us here