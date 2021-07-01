Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available this Fourth of July Weekend

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced new walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the holiday weekend, including at the Johnson Skate Park, Barton Fairground, Stowe Independence Day celebration, and more.

“This Independence Day, after 16 long and difficult months dealing with a global pandemic, we have even more to celebrate than usual. And the freedom we’ll have to safely celebrate this weekend is thanks to effective vaccines and so many Vermonters who stepped up to protect themselves and their neighbors,” said Governor Scott. “Even with our state’s high vaccination rate, we still need as many Vermonters as possible to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.”

More than 452,000 Vermonters have already received at least one dose of vaccine, 82.1% of the eligible population.

“If you’re not yet vaccinated, I encourage you to join the vast majority of your fellow Vermonters and find a clinic near you. Every Vermonter vaccinated puts us in a better position to continue to build on the progress we’ve made into the fall and winter,” Governor Scott said. “It’s free, quick and easy, and there is no better time than now.”

Currently scheduled pop-up, walk-in events for Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4 are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.

Friday, July 2 Brattleboro Gallery Walk, Elliott Street and Main Street, Brattleboro, 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (behind the Burger King), Berlin, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Burlington Fire Works, Battery Park Burlington, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Brandon (behind the Brandon Inn), 20 Park St., Brandon, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Johnson Skate Park, Town of Johnson, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. St. Albans Bay Park, 596 Lake St., St. Albans City, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Waitsfield United Church of Christ, Waitsfield, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Waterbury Ambulance, Waterbury, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wilmington Flea Market, Wilmington, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 1311 Barre Montpelier Road (behind the Burger King), Berlin, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Barton Fairgrounds, Barton, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bayside Park, 59 Mallets Bay Campground, Colchester, 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Stowe Independence Day Celebration, Stowe Village Green, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Summer Smash VT State Fairgrounds, 175 South Main St., Rutland, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Warren Municipal Complex, Warren, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Waterbury Ambulance, Waterbury, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More ways to get your free vaccine: Make an appointment for a free vaccine. Walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco. Get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

###