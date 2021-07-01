Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEQ Secretary takes Oath of Office

Elizabeth S. Biser affirmed her oath of office as North Carolina’s Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality during a ceremony at DEQ’s Green Square building today.  The Honorable Mark Davis administered Secretary Biser’s oath with her family, friends and senior DEQ staff in attendance.

“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to lead the agency charged with providing environmental stewardship for the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians,” said Secretary Biser. “Returning to this department and taking the oath of office in this building has special significance.” 

Biser previously served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs at DEQ’s predecessor agency, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources. During her tenure in that position, she played a primary role in securing $134 million in funding for the design and construction of the Green Square Complex in downtown Raleigh, which includes the LEED-certified central offices for DEQ.

Governor Cooper announced Biser’s appointment last week, citing her strong leadership, experience with the environmental agency, and knowledge of DEQ’s critical work in North Carolina.  Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the North Carolina Senate.

Biser most recently served as the President of Biser Strategies LLC and the Senior Policy Advisor of the Recycling Partnership. Previously, she was the Vice President of Policy and Public Affairs of the Recycling Partnership, and the Government Relations & Policy Advisor of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP.  She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

 

