NEWS RELEASE: Savings on Health Insurance Coverage Available for Hawaii’s Unemployed

Main, News Releases Posted on Jul 1, 2021 in INS

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

INSURANCE DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

COLIN M. HAYASHIDA INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 1, 2021

Savings on Health Insurance Coverage Available for Hawaii’s Unemployed

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging Hawaii residents who have lost their jobs to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they qualify for new financial help as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Individuals may qualify if they receive or are eligible to receive unemployment income for at least one week in 2021.

Thousands of Hawaii’s workers lost their jobs and health insurance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ARP is again lowering the cost of health insurance and providing more ways for workers across the state and the nation to obtain affordable and comprehensive healthcare coverage.

To take advantage of this new financial help, unemployment income recipients will need to submit a new application or update their existing application between July 1 and August 15, 2021. If an individual qualifies, coverage can begin as soon as August 1st and the savings will last through the end of the year.

“Hawaii’s unemployed residents should visit HealthCare.gov to see if they can save money on their health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. The savings can be significant, and some individuals may even see premiums drop to zero,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin M. Hayashida.

“In fact, anyone who needs free or low-cost healthcare should visit HealthCare.gov. More people may now qualify despite previous ineligibility, and current enrollees may now qualify for even lower cost plans. I urge consumers to take advantage of the special enrollment period before it ends on August 15,” continued Hayashida.

# # #

The Hawaii Insurance Division regulates the Hawaii insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaii-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance related complaints.

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582