Modified District Government Services for 2021 Fourth of July

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 5, 2021, District Government will observe the Fourth of July holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, JULY 5, 2021

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are open across the District as scheduled.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. Due to COVID-19 public health emergency, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, July 5. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am to 2 am. or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center will operate at 30% of its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 40 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include: showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, July 5.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR splash parks will be open to the public on Monday, July 5, from 10 am – 8 pm. Outdoor pools will operate on their normal weekend schedule, and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 6 pm.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 5:

Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) will be open on Saturday, July 3 from 8:15 am - 4 pm for walk-ins. No appointment is required. All locations will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites will be closed on Saturday, July 3. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, July 5th. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Monday, July 5. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Monday, July 5. Renters and housing providers can apply for funding to cover rental and utility payments online at stay.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, July 5. On Friday, July 2, youth can pick up an additional meal kit at open meal sites. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, July 5.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, July 5.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Monday, July 5. The Library will be available online. The Library will reopen Tuesday, July 6. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, July 5.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Monday, July 5 will be collected on Tuesday, July 6.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Monday, July 5; full service will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, July 5 during permitted work hours.

Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Sunday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed on that day. Permitted construction during the standard hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. will be allowed on Monday, July 5. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect.

All other parking enforcement will be suspended.

DC Circulator’s National Mall route will not be in service on July 4, 2021; all other DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.